6 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Prods Voters to Cast the Ballot, Give IEBC Conditions

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Patrick Lang'at/The Nation
Musalia Mudavadi, the Nasa chief agent, addresses a press conference at Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on August 6, 2017.
By Patrick Lang'at

Nasa on Sunday termed voter turnout as the answer to alleged attempts by the electoral agency and the ruling Jubilee Party to rig Tuesday's General Election.

Even then, the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance gave the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seven conditions for the polls.

"It is now time to make that support count by turning out in large numbers to cast your vote," Mr Musalia Mudavadi, the Nasa chief agent and chairman of the campaign team, said.

"Overall, we remain confident that the will of the people shall prevail in this election. That Kenyans will vote so resoundingly and render the agents of rigging impotent."

BALLOT PAPERS

Mr Mudavadi also alleged a plan by the IEBC to delay election materials to polling stations perceived to be in Nasa strongholds.

He cited Busia and the Coast.

"We want IEBC to ensure that ballot papers, Kiems and all election materials arrive at respective polling stations across the country by 5pm tomorrow (Monday) so as to guarantee that polls will open at 6am in every polling station on 8th August 2017," Mr Mudavadi said.

SECURITY

The ANC party leader said the kits should be loaded with the register of voters and the machines secured to guarantee biometric voter identification.

He also demanded uninterrupted power supply to the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya and all 290 constituencies and 47 counties.

"The current skewed deployment of security officers at Bomas of Kenya should be immediately withdrawn and a fresh deployment of security officers at the National Tallying Centre done in a manner that reflects the diversity and character of our nation," he said.

Nasa termed as unfortunate communication by IEBC that more than 11,000 polling stations had no network coverage for transmission of results, demanding their identity.

More on This

Corruption and Terrorism Have Pained Me Most - President

In an exclusive interview with John Kamau, Nation's Investigative Editor, President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks about his high… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.