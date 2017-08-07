Photo: Patrick Lang'at/The Nation

Musalia Mudavadi, the Nasa chief agent, addresses a press conference at Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on August 6, 2017.

Nasa on Sunday termed voter turnout as the answer to alleged attempts by the electoral agency and the ruling Jubilee Party to rig Tuesday's General Election.

Even then, the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance gave the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seven conditions for the polls.

"It is now time to make that support count by turning out in large numbers to cast your vote," Mr Musalia Mudavadi, the Nasa chief agent and chairman of the campaign team, said.

"Overall, we remain confident that the will of the people shall prevail in this election. That Kenyans will vote so resoundingly and render the agents of rigging impotent."

BALLOT PAPERS

Mr Mudavadi also alleged a plan by the IEBC to delay election materials to polling stations perceived to be in Nasa strongholds.

He cited Busia and the Coast.

"We want IEBC to ensure that ballot papers, Kiems and all election materials arrive at respective polling stations across the country by 5pm tomorrow (Monday) so as to guarantee that polls will open at 6am in every polling station on 8th August 2017," Mr Mudavadi said.

SECURITY

The ANC party leader said the kits should be loaded with the register of voters and the machines secured to guarantee biometric voter identification.

He also demanded uninterrupted power supply to the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya and all 290 constituencies and 47 counties.

"The current skewed deployment of security officers at Bomas of Kenya should be immediately withdrawn and a fresh deployment of security officers at the National Tallying Centre done in a manner that reflects the diversity and character of our nation," he said.

Nasa termed as unfortunate communication by IEBC that more than 11,000 polling stations had no network coverage for transmission of results, demanding their identity.