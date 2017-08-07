7 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: N255 Million Bullet-Proof BMW - It's Govt's Vehicle, Not Mine - Oduah

Photo: Vanguard
Stella Oduah.

Abuja — Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, has said she is unaware of any probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on any matter allegedly concerning her.

She was reacting to media reports that she had been invited by the anti-graft agency for questioning over a N225 million bullet-proof BMW allegedly purchased by her when she was a minister.

The car was said to have been bought by one of the agencies under the Aviation ministry.

But, Oduah told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, yesterday, that there was no basis upon which she could be probed, saying the vehicle did not belong to her.

She said: "To start with, I do not know where any letter on the probe is because nobody has invited me, and as far as I know, there is nothing and there cannot be anything on invitation for purchase of a BMW.

"I did not buy a BMW; I have never bought a BMW. The BMW is a property of the government, and it is still in government care. The car is with the agency that bought it.

"The agency is still using it, and so, why will the car, which belongs to government and in the care of government and being used by government, be an issue for me?"

