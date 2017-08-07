5 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyans Troop to Their Rural Homes to Vote

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hilary Mwenda/Capital FM
Machakos bus station before the election.
By Dannish Odongo

Nairobi — Kenyans are eager to go home and vote.

According to agents who work for different transport companies, they have seen an upsurge in numbers of passengers forcing them to hike their prices, as established by Capital News.

Dominic Ondari who works as an agent with Guardian - a local company that operate buses that plies Western Kenya routes - confirmed that Kenyans are indeed travelling en-masse.

"Many people are travelling up country. Since July 30th, we have seen an upsurge in numbers of passengers forcing us to hike our prices," he said.

Shadrack Kyalo who works for a Matatu company that plies Kitui route also confirmed that vans heading to Kitui are fully booked. He, however, said that those who were travelling were going to vote at home or to drop their families.

"I've been working here since 1989. People who are travelling up country are because they are registered voters there," he said.

He also confirmed that this is the first time they have seen such big crowds of passengers heading to Kitui during the election season.

"Those who aren't going to vote at home are taking their children then they will come to vote," he added.

A spot check at the tea room bus station with most vans travelling to the greater Mount Kenya region also confirmed that it was just as busy as Machakos country bus.

Those who spoke to Capital News said that they were rushing home to vote and spend time with their families.

More on This

Presidential Hopefuls Confident of Winning Election

Close to 20 million Kenyans will on Tuesday go to the ballot box to choose their next leadership in the most competitive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.