Photo: Hilary Mwenda/Capital FM

Machakos bus station before the election.

Nairobi — Kenyans are eager to go home and vote.

According to agents who work for different transport companies, they have seen an upsurge in numbers of passengers forcing them to hike their prices, as established by Capital News.

Dominic Ondari who works as an agent with Guardian - a local company that operate buses that plies Western Kenya routes - confirmed that Kenyans are indeed travelling en-masse.

"Many people are travelling up country. Since July 30th, we have seen an upsurge in numbers of passengers forcing us to hike our prices," he said.

Shadrack Kyalo who works for a Matatu company that plies Kitui route also confirmed that vans heading to Kitui are fully booked. He, however, said that those who were travelling were going to vote at home or to drop their families.

"I've been working here since 1989. People who are travelling up country are because they are registered voters there," he said.

He also confirmed that this is the first time they have seen such big crowds of passengers heading to Kitui during the election season.

"Those who aren't going to vote at home are taking their children then they will come to vote," he added.

A spot check at the tea room bus station with most vans travelling to the greater Mount Kenya region also confirmed that it was just as busy as Machakos country bus.

Those who spoke to Capital News said that they were rushing home to vote and spend time with their families.