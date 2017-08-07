Tanzanian Singer Alikiba Cancelled German Tour to Perform at NASA Rally

Photo: Nairobi News

Tanzanian crooner Ali Kiba (left) dances with Nasa co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Renowned Tanzanian artist Alikiba cancelled a meet the fans tour in Europe to perform at Kenyan opposition outfit Nasa's final campaign rally in Nairobi on Saturday.

Nairobi News can confirm the musician, whose real name is Ali Sale Kiba, was set to tour the German city of Frankfurt for a series of performances this weekend.

Aje and Mwana hit maker however opted for a brief performance at Uhuru Park in Nairobi where Nasa held a mammoth public rally ahead of Tuesday ' s general election.

Alikiba took to his official Facebook page to apologise to his supporters for cancelling the German show scheduled to have taken place on the same day.

The 30-year-old artiste also explained that the cancellation was due to reasons beyond control but promised to make up for it in due course.

APPEARANCE FEES

To my dearest fans in Germany. I am sad to announce that due to reasons we can ' t control, I won ' t be in Frankfurt, Germany this weekend on the 5th of August. I will make it up to you in future you will get to turn up with the King. Thank You. King Kiba he said.

Alikiba alongside popular Kenyan gospel musician Willy Paul went on to entertain the crowd at Uhuru Park in between the political event.

The Tanzanian, who is particularly close to Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, was at some point seen dancing while holding Nasa presidential candidate Raila ' s Odinga ' s hand, in what was politically interpreted as apublic endorsement.

Alikiba, who also has performed at several of Joho ' s political campaigns in the recent past while donning the politician ' s campaign regalia, is known to charge upto Sh5 million in appearance fees.