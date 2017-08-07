6 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: University and College Students Vow More Anti-Govt Protests

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has vowed to stage more protests against the government as state universities and colleges reopen for the new semester.

Alister Pfunye, ZINASU's national president, told NewZimbabwe.com that no amount of intimidation would stop students from demanding their right to education.

Last month some University of Zimbabwe medical students were arrested after they protested against a proposed fee hike.

"We would like to warn the regime of Robert Mugabe to desist from threatening and intimidating students in institutions of Higher learning," said Pfunye.

"As we are heading towards the opening of universities, we would like to urge the government, with particular reference to the ministry of home affairs, that as the students we have the right to protest and express ourselves as enshrined in the constitution of this country and we do so without fear or prejudice."

Pfunye said ZINASU was aware that the state would use "all means of intimidation" at its disposal to silence them.

"We raised this because not so long ago, in fact, on the 1st of July 2017, one of our union members Fanuel Kaseke, who is a UZ political science student, was abducted in connection with a demonstration at the University of Zimbabwe.

"He was reported missing at Chitungwiza Police Station on the 1st of July 2017, the case was opened under docket number RRB3190902."

The ZINASU leader said they also reported the Kaseke issue to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, citing several other abuses they have experienced in the hands of the state.

"These horrendous experiences that students face due to exercising their rights and freedoms is a cause for concern and as the students' movement we will not be scared to face the bull by its horns when it comes to our freedom.

"We will continue to reorganise ourselves in defence of academic freedom," said Pfunye.

