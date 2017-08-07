7 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nick Mutuma to Feature in the Second Season of This Is It

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma is set to star on the upcoming second season of the two part Kenyan-Nigerian mini-series This Is It .

Cast as Tomide, he stars alongside Nigerian actress Chiagoziem Nwakanma as Dede.

The romantic comedy drama mini-series directed by LowlaDee follows the first year journey of the young, clueless newlyweds Tomide and Dede.

Ahead of the premier of the new season, Dolapo Adeleke, the Director of the show said; “We are excited to be working on this new season. Expect more drama, romance but above all entertainment.”

“Working with one of Kenya’s finest TV act Nick Mutuma on this project has been very instrumental in the growth of the show both in Kenya and Nigeria and Africa as well.”

Nick is excited to be part of the new season.

He said; “Being part of this mini-series has been a blessing. The audiences has grown with us Tomide and Dede and we are thankful for the overwhelming support. Watch out for the new season is going to be pure entertainment!”

While season one documented the first 6 months of their newlyweds Dede and Tomide, this second and final season of the mini-series will focus on the last six months of their first year.

It narrates their journey through settling in a new life faced with random unexpected everyday issues.

The show will also feature guest appearances by Kenyan actress Joyce Maina, Nigerian actors Olumide Oworu and Jemima Osunde and 53 extra’s Ozy Agu.

Kenya

Man Mauled to Death By Lions At Nairobi National Park

A herder was on Monday morning mauled by a lion in a dawn attack within the Nairobi National Park. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.