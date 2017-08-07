Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere says his ministry has failed to effectively deal with land barons who invade State land which they go on to name after President Robert Mugabe, his wife and other prominent political leaders.

He was responding to question by backbenchers in the Senate this past week.

Asked by Mashonaland Central Senator Damien Mumvuri what government's policy was on the land barons, Kasukuwere said his ministry was now determined to ensure the "criminals" were sent to jail.

The minister however admitted the task gets intimidating when the names of stolen land start bearing those of the first family.

"Some (land barons) have hidden behind political cover," Kasukuwere said.

"Some have gone to the extent of giving these pieces of land names of prominent politicians to wade off authorities from dealing with them.

"They will call this (former Vice President) Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Housing Co-operative, "unopasvika sei?"

"They will call it (President Mugabe's son, Bellarmine) Chatunga Co-operative, Mai Grace Mugabe Co-operative just to try and abuse the names of our leadership for their nefarious objectives. We have said no more to that."

Kasukuwere went on to urge land barons to stop naming stolen land after the country's most prominent citizens.

"Do not give names without authority from those leaders, let alone their families. It must be approved," he said.

The Zanu PF political commissar accused some opposition MDC-T politicians of being among the much-loathed land barons, adding this was not just a tendency by Zanu PF loyalists.

"We have realised that this actually cuts across the political circles.

"I can tell you for a fact that you will be very happy to know that even our Members from the other side of the House used these names for their own purposes.

"They will give names of our revolutionary leaders and then you go behind and say who really this person is. You will realise that it is somebody coming from our dear friends Chinja (the MDC slogan)."

He said the land baron menace was most rampant here in Harare than any other parts of the country.

Kasukuwere also vowed to descend on space barons he said were parcelling out vending space on city pavements and preventing the free flow of human traffic.