Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Roasts Anti-Alliance Colleagues

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has hit out at opposition colleagues within and outside his party who are fixated on keeping their parliamentary positions saying legislative seats would not remove President Robert Mugabe from power.

The former prime minister was speaking Saturday at the launch of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of some seven political parties, ahead of next year's crunch elections.

Efforts to unite the opposition have hit headwinds over the division of parliamentary and local authority constituencies between the political parties.

Anger over the issue has also rocked Tsvangirai's MDC-T party with violent clashes disrupting a meeting called by his deputy Thokozani Khuphe in Bulawayo Sunday to discuss the alliance.

However, a defiant Tsvangirai defended his decision to re-unite with founders of the country's largest opposition party such as Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.

He said Saturday; "Some may ask: A coalition, what for? Those from MDC-T may say we out-number everyone.

"Let me tell you, you are not too many as long as you are not able to change the presidency. A coalition helps to stop fragmentation, to stop Mugabe from rigging.

"Some may also say I have lost a seat and so on. Your seat is not going to translate into a transformation that we are looking for. How do people benefit because you are now a member of parliament? How do people benefit because you are in council?

The former premier continued; "Let us move away from this position-oriented culture and focus to the objective of delivering the people of Zimbabwe.

"In the MDC-T people were getting worried about giving away seats. Yes, we have given others seats but, at the end of the day, do not be selfish.

"You must remember that it is not your seat but, it belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. We must remove the culture or mentality of selfishness."

The MDC-T leader challenged other political parties still not part of the alliance to come on board.

Former Zanu PF and State vice president Joice Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP) has was not present at Saturday's alliance launch although she signed a coalition MoU with the MDC-T earlier this year.