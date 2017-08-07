Zimbabwe: New Choral Group Releases Debut Album

In their endeavour to promote choral music, Glorious Melodies Choir (GMC) under the Glorious Melodies Trust last week launched their debut 12-track album titled Glorious Melody Volume One at Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare.

The choral outfit made up of 90 choristers joins the league of other successful musical ensembles like Zimpraise Choir, award-winning Chitungwiza Harmony Singers and Harare Choristers.

Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister, Abednico Ncube challenged the choir to raise the nation's flag high wherever they perform.

"The Glorious Melodies Choir should work hand-in-glove with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and its affiliates, Zimbabwe Music Union and Federation of Choral Music in Zimbabwe to enhance and promote our musical culture as well as upholding our musical heritage," Ncube said in a speech read on his behalf by director, Arts, Culture and Heritage in the ministry, Biggie Samwanda.

"My ministry on behalf of the government is committed to promoting more projects that come in the form of and efforts of the Glorious Melodies Choir as is given in our National Arts, Culture and Heritage Policy for Zimbabwe, which will be launched soon as we pursue the promotion and development of our arts as an inseparable entity and part of our culture and heritage."

In an interview with The Standard Style on the side-lines of the launch, the choir's spokesperson, Bonny Kanyenze said the album had a wide variety of musical genres and styles from choral, Afro-contemporary and classical music.

"Being aware of the inter-relations between choral music and other genres of music and forms of art, our choir acknowledges that choral music unites people of different races, religions, ages and ethnicity through celebrating diversity, hence a wide scope and universal approach to arts activities," he said.

At the launch, the choir exhibited brilliance through its two different performances -- in-door and outdoor.

During the in-door performance the choir was clad in western attire and also performed some western songs while in the out-door performance, they exhibited their cultural pride through the rich African songs that included Ndendende, Majaira and Dzimwe Nguva.

Songs on the album that was recorded at Oliver Mtukudzi's Pakare Paye Studios by Tawanda Chibedura were composed by Simbarashe Kutinyu, George Tamisai and Chris Tamburayi.

The songs on the album include Takapihwa Mazwi, Ndisimbisei, Makristu Tasangana, She Unondifambisa, Koloi, Amen, Ndendende, Mvura, Dzimwe Nguvai, Manuwere, Wehama Usadzokere Shure and Hakuna Wakafanana Naye.