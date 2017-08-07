6 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Synod Clergy in Aford Colours At Rallly, Flashes V Sign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP clergy Reverend Maurice Munthali on Saturday heightened speculation that he wants to run for a parliamentary seat in Rumphi west when he arrived at a rally organised by Alliance for Democracy (Aford) in what was seen as the party's regalia and was spotted flashing the V sign of Aford.

President of Aford Enoch Chihana repeatedly mentioned Rev Munthali and at one point gave him a chance to speak to the people at the rally in Rumphi.

In his brief speech, Munthali said it is only Aford that can end problems facing the nation.

Donning blue and white colours, Reverend Munthali refused to confirm the rumours that he has joined Aford.

Sources at Livingstonia Synod said however that Reverend Munthali is due to retire in September, 2017.

"He has enough time to campaign for the seat when he retires," said the source.

Reverend Munthali is famous for his long prayers in which he talks of problems facing the nation and takes to task the Democratic Progressive Party led government leadership.

Malawi

Wize Scholar Entertainment Invests in Hip Hop Events Management

For the first time in Malawi music history, a newly established entertainment outfit, Wize Scholar Entertainment has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.