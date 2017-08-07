6 August 2017

Namibia: Namupala and Iiyambo Finish 35th and 37th in Men's Marathon

Namibian marathon runners, Reonard Namupala and Paulus Iiyambo on Sunday finished 35th and 37th in the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships underway in London.

According to the IAAF website, the championships started on Friday and will end on 14 August. Five athletes, who will all compete in the marathon events for men and women, are representing team Namibia at the event.

On Sunday morning, Namupala finished 10 minutes and 24 seconds (10.24) behind the winner, Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui of Kenya, who finished the race in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 27 seconds (02.08:27), followed by Tamirat Tola of Ethophia and Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania.

This was Nampula's seasonal best of 02.18:51.

Meanwhile Iiyambo finished 37th, just a minute and six seconds behind his teammate.

A total of 71 athletes reached the finish line out of 100 who initially started the race.

