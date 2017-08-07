Zimbabwe: Triangle Edge Bantu Rovers

Substitute Maxwell Mawuna scored a late winner that helped Triangle edge a fighting Bantu Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

A minute of silence was observed before the start of the match in honour of one of Triangle's staunch supporters Chipo Dekete who died in the Lowveld after a short illness and coach Taurai Mangwiro dedicated the win to her.

"It was a sweet victory for us because they beat us one nill in our third game of the season and today I would like to dedicate this victory to our late sister Chipo who was a well-known supporter in Triangle circles, she passed away on Friday and was laid to rest and with this victory we say may her soul rest peacefully", said Mangwiro.

The visitors started the match fired up, striker Marvin Sibanda hit the post after eight minutes with goalkeeper Chris Mverechena a well beaten man.

Sibanda then failed to capitalise after collecting a loose ball and again fired straight at the advancing Mverechena.

Triangle grew in confidence as they managed to string a number of good passes with Russel Madamombe, Bekimpilo Short and Brian Juwayeyi combining well on the right channel of the field. Wellington Muuya who was by far the best player for Bantu was the busiest of the goalkeepers as he made two crucial saves in the 36th minute and 42nd minutes to deny Nhamo Lameck and Madamombe respectively.

The second half started on a slow note as both teams were more cautious, Triangle gaffer Mangwiro made a tactical substitution on resumption when he pulled off Misheck Ngwenya for Mawuna who joined from Yadah Stars.

As pressure mounted for an opener Triangle also substituted Kamunda for Courage Denias in the 53rd minute. The home fans were jerked off their seats in the 75th minute after Denias' header brushed the top side of the crossbar after a clever cross from Mawuna. Triangle got frustrated by a young Bantu side but they were rewarded for their patient build-ups with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Juwayeyi, Short and Denias combined well before the latter's defence-splitting pass set up Mawuna whose first effort came straight to him off the inside of the far post before making amends scoring the all-important goal for the home side.

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Bantu Rovers . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0