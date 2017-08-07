7 August 2017

Kenya: Man Mauled to Death By Lions At Nairobi National Park

By Simon Ndonga

A herder was on Monday morning mauled by a lion in a dawn attack within the Nairobi National Park.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome told Capital FM News that the deceased was in a group of eight herders who were grazing animals illegally within the park when they were attacked.

"The herders were illegally in the park when the attack occurred and most of the man's body was eaten by the lions," he stated.

The eighteen year old man was eaten up with only the head, legs and ribs being recovered from the scene.

The other herders were arrested for illegal grazing within the park.

