3 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Free State to Receive Free Set-Top Boxes

Residents living in certain district municipalities in the Free State will soon receive their free government subsidised Set-Top Boxes (STB's) which will be registered and installed as part of Government's rollout of the Broadcasting Digital Migration.

The Department of Communications, together with six district municipalities in the Free State, will on Monday embark on a focused rollout of the Broadcasting Digital Migration.

As of 7 August 2017, the district municipalities, including Lejweleputswa, Matjhabeng, Nala, Tswelopele, Tokologo and Masilonya will commence an awareness and registration campaign programme in preparation for the rollout process of the digital migration programme.

The Free State provincial and local governments have been strong supporters of the broadcasting digital migration project, encouraging qualifying residents to register for the set-top-boxes.

The department will also enlist the support of mayors from the municipal districts to drive broadcasting digital migration public awareness.

The department said it is working together with the South African Post Office to reach communities and to distribute the subsidised television decoders to qualifying households.

"The department is now enlisting the support of provincial and government to encourage qualifying residents to register for this benefit. To qualify for these government subsidised decoders, television viewing households must be earning less than R3200 per month," the department said.

Additional information is available at all Post Office centres nationwide.

South Africa

