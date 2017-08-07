South Africa: A Man Killed and His House Burnt to Ashes

press release

The Police in Mphephu outside Thohoyandou have launched massive manhunt for a group of community members who torched the house and killed the owner in the early hours of this morning at Mavhunga Gondeni village.

It is alleged that a group of community members went on a rampage and burnt the deceased's house to ashes while he (deceased) was sleeping inside as they were accusing him of terrorising them on incidents of business and house robberies in and around this area.

The deceased, Avhurengwi Mabala of this village aged around 40's, jumped out of this burning house but the mob caught him and assaulted him with various objects and left him for dead. He was later taken to hospital for medical treatment upon the arrival of the police and died later while admitted.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop on 0860010111 or Crime Line sms 32211.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has condemned in the strongest possible terms acts of vigilantism and mob-killings which are still taking place in some parts of this province.

The General has advised members of the community to seek intervention from the local Station or Cluster Commanders in case of any policing related complaints or queries rather than killing each other because by so doing, they are becoming criminals themselves which will negatively impact on the spirit of community policing in their area.

The police investigations are still continuing.