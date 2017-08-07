South Africa: Woman Stabbed Man to Death in Dutywa

The #UniteBehind coalition will take to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon to apply pressure on MPs to vote… Read more »

Dutywa Police arrested a 31-year-old woman for the alleged murder of a 40-year-old man. The deceased was stabbed to death at about 12:30 at Mangathi Village, Dutywa. The deceased was trying to negotiate a misunderstanding between his wife and the suspect. The latter who was armed with a knife stabbed the deceased on his upper body. The deceased died instantly. The woman has been arrested and will appear before the Dutywa Magistrates' Court on Monday, 07 August 2017.

