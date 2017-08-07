South Africa's lone golfer left in the Women's British Open, Ashleigh Buhai, made a bogey on the first, but then produced a wonderful round of golf to move up 35 places on the leaderboard at Kingsbarn, Scotland on Saturday.

Buhai's opening bogey was quickly corrected at the second, before she got under par for her day at the fifth, and followed that up with her third birdie of the day at the sixth, reports Compleat Golfer website.

Turning in two-under-par 34, Buhai made her move with birdies at the 11th and 12th holes before one last birdie on the 15th for a Saturday 67.

Buhai enters the final round a massive 10 shots behind leader In-Kyung Kim of Korea, but will be looking to add a top 10 finish to her name when the final putt is sunk at Kingsbarns.

Kim was unshakeable as she made six birdies in a third round of 66 to post a third-round total of 17-under-par, the lowest in the history of the Ricoh Women's British Open since it became a Major.

The world No21 from South Korea bettered, by one stroke, the record 54-hole total set by the 2016 champion Ariya Jutanugarn 12 months earlier at Woburn.

In so doing, the 29-year-old from Seoul will take a six-stroke lead into the final round on Sunday, which equals the largest 54-hole lead in the championship, held by Lorena Ochoa in 2007, who went on to claim the title on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Georgia Hall and Moriya Jutanugarn, the elder sister of last year's champion, are in joint second position after rounds of 67 and 70 respectively, while the 2015 champion, Inbee Park, who equalled the women's course record with a 64, is tied with Ally McDonald for fourth place a stroke further back.