6 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six People Wounded During Two Drive By Shootings in Kensington

press release

Corporate Communication and Liaison

Last night at around 19:45 the occupants of a black VW Polo shot and wounded a 23-year-old male in 3rd Street Kensington. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

At around the same time, the occupants of a white Toyota Venture shot and wounded five people in Glyder Street Kensington. The victims are one female aged 27 and four males aged 22, 26, 27 and 57. The suspects also fled and are yet to be arrested. The victims were all admitted to hospital where they are being treated.

While the motive for the attacks are yet to be established, additional resources have been deployed to the area to quell the violence. Detectives are pursuing all avenues to apprehend those responsible for the attempted murders of the six people.

