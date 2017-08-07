Malawian athlete Ndacha Happy Mcherenje swallowed his pride that he would break the international record by finishing on position 44 out of 77 athletes in 2.21:39 during the world athletics championship marathon in London on Sunday.

Mcherenje, who participated at the world athletics championship without a coach, showed lack of tactical nouns by bursting into the lead inside 3 minutes of the 42km race.

He also made headlines back home when he declared that he would break the world athletics Marathon championship record.

His performance also ignited a hot debate after controversial general secretary Frank Chitembeya calling it a brilliant performance.

"Our athlete lacked speed and endurance. I don't think we are very far away from doing well. We just need exposure," he said on social media.

But his remarks drew criticism with most people saying it was not a performance worth celebrating.

"We are very far away to say the truth. Our athletes should first fight to break national record of 2.17:00. Don't worth mediocrity otherwise will not work hard to win medals at international competitions," he said.

Mcherenje who is a soldier based at Moyale Barracks went without coach Always Zingile who blamed Athletics Association of Malawi for undermining the importance of a coach at such competitions.