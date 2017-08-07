6 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian Athlete Flops At London World Championship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawian athlete Ndacha Happy Mcherenje swallowed his pride that he would break the international record by finishing on position 44 out of 77 athletes in 2.21:39 during the world athletics championship marathon in London on Sunday.

Mcherenje, who participated at the world athletics championship without a coach, showed lack of tactical nouns by bursting into the lead inside 3 minutes of the 42km race.

He also made headlines back home when he declared that he would break the world athletics Marathon championship record.

His performance also ignited a hot debate after controversial general secretary Frank Chitembeya calling it a brilliant performance.

"Our athlete lacked speed and endurance. I don't think we are very far away from doing well. We just need exposure," he said on social media.

But his remarks drew criticism with most people saying it was not a performance worth celebrating.

"We are very far away to say the truth. Our athletes should first fight to break national record of 2.17:00. Don't worth mediocrity otherwise will not work hard to win medals at international competitions," he said.

Mcherenje who is a soldier based at Moyale Barracks went without coach Always Zingile who blamed Athletics Association of Malawi for undermining the importance of a coach at such competitions.

Malawi

Wize Scholar Entertainment Invests in Hip Hop Events Management

For the first time in Malawi music history, a newly established entertainment outfit, Wize Scholar Entertainment has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.