Luanda — Kabuscorp do Palanca team are through to the 8th final of the Angola League Football Cup, after beating last Saturday the Sporting de Cabinda squad by 3-2, a 16th final game played in the municipal stadium of Tafe, in Cabinda City, northern province with the same name.
Kabuscorp goals were scored by Monga and Jacques (twice), while Sporting de Cabinda's goals were scored by Shoma and Fuca.
Check below other 16th final results:
Jacksson Garcia de Benguela - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo 0-1
Sporting de Cabinda - Kabuscorp do Palanca 2-3
ASK Uige Dragon - Huambo JGM 2-2 (4-5) by penalties
Adecofil do Cuando Cubango - 1º de Maio de Benguela 1-4
Sporting do Bié - Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige 2-2 (3-4) by penalties.