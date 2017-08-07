6 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo - Army Gives Priority to Staff Training

Caxito — Army commander General Gouveia Joao de Sá de Miranda said Friday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, that his top priority is capacity building of the troops, in order to correspond with the superior instructions.

The official, who was speaking at the parade during a visit to the Mabubas Physical Deficiency Unit (UDF), said that training can help the troops better understand the actions of the Army at all levels.

Gen. Sa Miranda stressed that the Army's central structures will continue to work on reorganization, increase levels of technical and scientific knowledge and focus on equipping military bases, so that troops can work with zeal.

The genera appealed to the Mabubas (UDF) military staff to have exemplary conduct, respect military hierarchies and continue to defend the interests of the country.

The visit was accompanied by army general officers and several Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) personnel.

