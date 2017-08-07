The International Cricket Council Chairman, Shashank Manohar, is expected to visit the country tomorrow for a five-day official visit which will strengthen the cricket ties.

The visit by the ICC Chairman is aimed at strengthening cricketing ties and exploring areas of further cooperation between the world cricket governing body and Zimbabwe Cricket.

During his visit, Manohar will pay courtesy calls on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and the Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane.

He will also meet with the ZC Chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, and other senior officials before addressing ZC staff members and players in Harare.

Apart from laying a foundation for further co-operation, the visit will provide the ICC chairman and the local cricket stakeholders with a unique opportunity to share visions and ideas to boost the development of the game in Zimbabwe.

"We are delighted to host the ICC Chairman in Zimbabwe. His visit is, without any doubt, an important milestone for ZC that will help shape the future of the game in the country," said ZC Managing Director, Faisal Hasnain.

Manohar, who will be accompanied by his wife, will round off his stay in the country with a trip to the majestic Victoria Falls, before leaving Zimbabwe on August 14.