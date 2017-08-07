Luanda — The senior males National Basketball Team last Friday conquered the second international tournament in China, after beating New Zealand by 60-53 in the third and last round of the four-team competition.

By the end of the first half, the African vice champions were winning the game by 32-27.

Angola ended the tournament unbeaten (six points) and will receive USD 100,000 (USD 50,000 for each tournament).

The nAngolan squad have been preparing themselves for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), set to happen 0n 08-16 September, in Senegal and Tunisia.

In Afrobasket2017 Angola are in group B with Uganda, Morocco and the Central African Republic (CAR).