Luanda — National and foreign observers to this August 23 elections will start to be accredited on Monday by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the spokeswoman of the institution, Júlia Ferreira, announced last Friday.

Júlia Ferreira said that the CNE has already received accreditation requests from the embassies of the United States of America (U.S.A), Norway and South Africa.

Besides the mentioned diplomatic missions, individual international personalities have also filed accreditation requests to the CNE.

The CNE has also received requests from two national associations, namely the National Youth Forum and the National Institute of Electoral Systems and Democracy (IASED).

She revealed that the total number of accreditations should not exceed the 3000 figure.

She also explained that there are observers invited by sovereignty organs (President of the Republic and the National Assembly) and those invited by the contesting political forces.