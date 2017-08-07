Angola: Young People Happy for First Job in Caculo Cabaça Dam Project

Caculo Cabaça — Young people who got their first job in the construction of the new Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric complex in Cambambe municipality, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, are happy about participating in a huge project that will leverage the development of the national economy.

The hydroelectric project - whose launching of the first stone took place last Friday, in a ceremony chaired by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos - expressed their willingness to make their contribution in what will be the largest dam in Angola.

Speaking to ANGOP, Joaquim Pedro Francisco, a machine operator, said that it is his first job, so he is willing to perform with all his knowledge to the benefit of the enterprise.

Gaspar António Ilungo, a 38 year-old electrician is equally pleased to get his first job after submitting several job applications in other construction companies.