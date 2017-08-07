South Africa: President Zuma to Unveil Statue of Late Struggle Veteran

President Jacob Zuma will today unveil a new historic statue honouring the great "Lion of the Midlands" and the late liberation struggle veteran, Harry Themba Gwala, at the Caluza Sports Field in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Gwala, a former Robben Island prisoner and fiery campaigner in the struggle for freedom and democracy, was born on 19 November 1919 in Swayimane in Pietermaritzburg. He died on the 30th June 1995.

The statue is part of ongoing work aimed at keeping alive the legacy of the fallen heroes and heroines who fought against the unjust apartheid regime and those who paid the ultimate price to ensure the realisation of a non-racial, free and democratic South Africa.