Kenya: Lamu Receives Election Materials Amid Security Assurances

Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation

A police officer inspecting some of the ballot boxes at Shanzu Teachers College in Mombasa, on August 6, 2017.

The electoral commission officials in Lamu County on Sunday received election materials in readiness for Tuesday.

The materials, which were transported by air due to safety threats from Al-Shabaab insurgents, arrived at Manda Airport at around 9am.

SHABAAB

Security at the airport was beefed up as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials, led by Mr Mohamed Adan, the county's Elections Manager, inspected the materials before transportation to their designated centres, via boats.

Mr Adan said that an adequate number of police officers had been deployed to all the 167 polling stations to ensure smooth operations.

TRANSPORT

Further, he said helicopters will be used to deliver the materials to insecurity-prone areas of Basuba Ward and Kiunga in Lamu East.

"We have already received all the election materials ready for Tuesday.

"We have made plans to ensure the materials reach all their destinations in time," he said at Manda Jetty.

SECURITY

He added: "In Basuba, where there is the challenge of security, we will use helicopters to ferry our officers and the materials to all the five polling stations in the area.

"People in those areas should rest assured that they will vote in those areas come Tuesday."

Mr Joseph Kanyiri, Operation Linda Boni director, accompanied by newly deployed County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, said enough security officers have already been posted across the county to make sure the election is held peacefully.

PATROLS

For example, patrols on the Lamu-Somalia border have been increased.

"We have enough officers who have already been spread all across the county.

"We are taking all measures to ensure there is peace and tranquility before, during and after elections. We have our borders secured and as it is we are good to go," Mr Kanyiri said.

Lamu is one of the counties listed by Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa as a violence hotspots.

Mr Kanyiri cautioned youth against being exploited by politicians to cause chaos.