South Africa: 3 Killed, One Injured, When Car Drives Into Tree

Three people were killed and another moderately injured when their vehicle crashed into a tree along the R507, approximately 20km from Hartbeesfontein in the North West on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The four people travelling in the vehicle are believed to be related, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak told News24.

In a statement, Vermaak said one man and two women were found dead at the scene.

The local fire department used rescue tools to free the only survivor trapped inside the vehicle. The patient was taken to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp for further care, Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known. Local authorities were on scene for further investigation.

