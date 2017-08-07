6 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Burnt Car Found, Still No Sign of Pretoria Businessman

Tagged:

Related Topics

The search for missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim is continuing, after his burnt out car was found outside Atteridgeville.

Anti-crime activist and family spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee said on Sunday morning that Carrim disappeared at around 17:45 on Thursday. He was on his way home.

The father of five sons is the owner of Home Hyper City in Pretoria.

Abramjee said the family got worried when he never returned home. His cellphone was also off at the time. They found his spectacles in Radiokop and suspect that he was taken there first. His burnt Mercedes C300 was found near the R511 outside Atteridgeville on Friday. "The motive is still unclear, but clearly it wasn't hijacking, otherwise they would have just taken the vehicle," Abramjee said.He added that the family is very distraught, but thanked the community for their support.

Source: News24

South Africa

#UniteBehind Coalition Marches Against Zuma

The #UniteBehind coalition will take to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon to apply pressure on MPs to vote… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.