South Africa: Burnt Car Found, Still No Sign of Pretoria Businessman

The search for missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim is continuing, after his burnt out car was found outside Atteridgeville.

Anti-crime activist and family spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee said on Sunday morning that Carrim disappeared at around 17:45 on Thursday. He was on his way home.

The father of five sons is the owner of Home Hyper City in Pretoria.

Abramjee said the family got worried when he never returned home. His cellphone was also off at the time. They found his spectacles in Radiokop and suspect that he was taken there first. His burnt Mercedes C300 was found near the R511 outside Atteridgeville on Friday. "The motive is still unclear, but clearly it wasn't hijacking, otherwise they would have just taken the vehicle," Abramjee said.He added that the family is very distraught, but thanked the community for their support.

