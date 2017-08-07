Kenya: Ntsa to Unveil New Curriculum for Training Drivers

A new curriculum for training and testing of drivers has been developed.

The new curriculum by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will be rolled out in October.

Before a student is issued with a driving licence, they will be required to undergo 24 to 160 hours of training, depending on the category.

HANDBOOK

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja on Sunday said driving school instructors are undergoing training on the new curriculum to enable them to equip their students with the necessary skills.

"Other handbooks developed to guide trainees at driving schools include the Highway Code, as well as learner's handbooks for light and professional drivers, truck drivers and motorcycle riders," Mr Meja said.

He added: "The curriculum covers both theoretical learning, practical training and examinations."

ROAD CRASHES

Mr Meja explained that the development of the curriculum was necessitated by the fact that road traffic accidents kill more than 3,000 people in Kenya every year, with 80 per cent of these crashes being a result of human behaviour-related factors.

"Therefore, the need to provide sufficient education and skills to enable our drivers to use and follow rules and regulations became a priority," he explained.

"Drivers have a high sense of responsibility and their actions can affect lives of many people.

This is why they have to be thoroughly trained and skilled."

TRAINING

He said as a result of the curriculum, specialisation will be achieved since every trainee will specialise in their area of interest, unlike before.

"For instance, a motorcyclist will undergo a separate training from a light vehicle driver," Mr Meja said.

Units to be covered under the curriculum include vehicle construction and controls, self-inspection of vehicles, vehicle control or manoeuvre yard, communication on the road, space management, adverse driving conditions, emergency procedures and customer care.

"In every category, there are terms and condition of training, this includes the age of the students," Mr Meja added.

LICENSING

The new categories of drivers are motorcycle rider, light vehicle drivers, professional light vehicle drivers (PLV), public service vehicle drivers (PSV), motorcycle and three-wheel drivers, truck drivers, special professional drivers (SPDL) and industrial construction and agricultural machine operators (ICA).

One of the mandates of the authority is to establish systems and procedures for and overseeing the training, testing and licensing of drivers.