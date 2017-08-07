4 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Women Group to Federal Lawmakers - We Won't Vote for You in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A women advocacy group has vowed to mobilize the womenfolk to vote out lawmakers who opposed the 35 per cent affirmative action bill.

The decision followed the rejection of 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the just concluded constitutional amendment in the National Assembly.

The legislators, during last week's vote on key areas of amendment of the 1999 Constitution, also voted against a proposal to allow a married woman to use either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage to take up appointment or contest for elective position.

The women advocacy group under the aegis of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) expressed disbelief over the rejection of the bill.

The Executive Director of the group and President of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, described the development as a gross injustice to the women during a meeting of the NGO in Lagos.

Akiyode-Afolabi said the Senate had demonstrated insensitivity to issues concerning the wellbeing of women.

She, however, vowed that the group would mobilise against lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly and ensure they are not returned in 2019.

Nigeria

Bullet-Proof BMW - It's Govt's Vehicle, Not Mine - Ex-Aviation Minister

Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, has said she is unaware of any probe by the Economic and Financial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.