Nigeria: Women Group to Federal Lawmakers - We Won't Vote for You in 2019

Lagos — A women advocacy group has vowed to mobilize the womenfolk to vote out lawmakers who opposed the 35 per cent affirmative action bill.

The decision followed the rejection of 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the just concluded constitutional amendment in the National Assembly.

The legislators, during last week's vote on key areas of amendment of the 1999 Constitution, also voted against a proposal to allow a married woman to use either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage to take up appointment or contest for elective position.

The women advocacy group under the aegis of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) expressed disbelief over the rejection of the bill.

The Executive Director of the group and President of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, described the development as a gross injustice to the women during a meeting of the NGO in Lagos.

Akiyode-Afolabi said the Senate had demonstrated insensitivity to issues concerning the wellbeing of women.

She, however, vowed that the group would mobilise against lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly and ensure they are not returned in 2019.