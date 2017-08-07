Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

opinion

When you cast your vote for our next president on Tuesday, you'll have to weigh a set of fateful questions: Which candidate is going to make the biggest positive difference in your life?

Who will make it easier for you to find a good job?

Who will see to it that our children get a quality education? Who will make food affordable?

In short, which candidate cares more about you?

President Uhuru Kenyatta has had four years to show what he can do.

Unfortunately, all we have is widespread joblessness, empty supermarket shelves, devastating price increases, nurses and doctors going on strike and 90 children crammed in a classroom.

EMPTY PROMISES

His promises of football stadiums and a "Silicon Savannah" were empty.

My National Super Alliance (Nasa) colleagues and I will focus on what really matters.

We plan to create a ladder that every Kenyan can climb to prosperity and success.

We will direct government assistance to jua kali initiatives with tremendous potential to create jobs.

We will aid small-scale farmers to raise incomes and crop yields and bring prices down.

We will pay doctors and nurses what they deserve. And we will remove all manner of fees for our schoolchildren in September.

DIVIDED BY TRIBE

Some have described this election as a "Us versus Them". contest. I agree. But let us be clear as to who is the "Us" and who "Them". Our country is not divided by age, gender or language.

Some would say we are divided by tribe. I don't believe it. At two brilliantly successful moments in our recent history -- the constitutional referendum in 2010 and the 2002 National Rainbow Coalition election victory -- Kenyans voted overwhelmingly without thought to tribe.

Instead, the division in our country is between a small, corrupt elite.

This is the "Them" and "Us". If you look forward to lining your pocket on the next inflated public tender, then you are one of "Them".

If you plan to manage your secret stockpile of unga to keep profits sky-high, you are one of "Them".

FAKE NEWS

But if you study hard, work long hours, wait in traffic, worry how you'll make ends meet or wonder when luck might come your way, you are one of "Us". I'm running for you.

People ask why I am very confident that I can address our country's problems.

My answer is that our hope for the future lies in basic honesty and integrity. When Kenyans finally have a government that respects the law and treats everyone equally, we will do great things together.

But elections are not just about our hopes. They are also about our fears. So let me put some fears to rest.

First, don't believe everything you read about me on the internet, especially from the British "Fake News" experts hired by Jubilee.

POSITIVE DIFFERENCE

I am not the person they describe. I am the man you see, the one you have heard at our rallies, the one who showed up for the presidential debate to ask for your vote. I am running for president because I think I can make a positive difference in your life.

I have also spoken about my concerns that this election will not be administered honestly.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has often conducted itself as if it is trying to diminish public confidence, not increase it.

There is concrete evidence, which the military itself has acknowledged, that some elements of the security forces plan to interfere in our democratic process. And, of course, we were devastated to learn of the violent death of a senior IEBC officer last week.

What is important is not what may be happening behind the scenes but what you, I and every other Kenyan does about it.

DEMOCRACY

The best way to preserve our democracy, our hope for a better future, is to participate. Go out to vote tomorrow. Encourage your friends and neighbours to do so. Volunteer to be a party agent or non-partisan monitor to ensure the process in your area is fair.

Above all, I ask for your trust. No Kenyan should feel that they can achieve their goals only if they have a leader from their community. I will be a president who serves everyone equally.

Needless to say, I will abide by the will of the Kenyan people, expressed through a free and fair process. I am confident of victory, but it is for you to decide your future.

And if the process is not free and fair, it is incumbent upon us, no matter whom we supported, to stand up for our rights.

Will there be rigging? I don't know, for sure. But what I know is that Kenyans from every walk of life, with every kind of experience, together, we are stronger than any rigging.

Mambo Yabadilika Nane Nane (Change begins on August 8). Join me in choosing a better future for our beloved nation.

Raila Odinga is presidential candidate for Nasa coalition and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader