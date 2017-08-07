South Africa: Sick Sanders Heads Home After Two Poor Races

Two-time Olympian Gill Sanders jets back to her London base on Sunday in search of medical opinion after two successive below-par international triathlon experiences.

After ending 24th in the ITU World Triathlon in Edmonton, Canada last weekend Sanders moved on to Montreal for Saturday's ITU World Triathlon event.

But she was forced to pull out after the 1500m swim.

'Something is not right I'm afraid... my body doesn't feel right so it's straight back home to see the doctor and get blood tests. Not normal to feel so bad in two races,' she told Team SA.

'I'm just lacking in energy. It could be iron levels as I've been anaemic before. We shall see. Hopefully it's nothing serious and can be fixed quickly.'

Sanders was the only SA woman in Saturday's race, won by Australia's Ashleigh Gentles in 1hr 59min 04sec for her debut WTS victory.

Two-time Olympian Richard Murray will be in action for South Africa in the elite men's race on Sunday evening (SA time).