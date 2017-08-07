Kenya: Threats for Kenya in 3000m Steeplechase

Since the 2007 Osaka World Championships, Kenya has won every men's 3,000 metres steeplechase title with ease.

Kenya swept all the podium places twice, the first time in 2007 Osaka and then in 2015 (Beijing) besides going for a 1-2 finish in the rest of the championships.

In fact, it's only Kenyan-born Stephen Cherono, now Saif Saaeed Shaheen of Qatar, who interrupted Kenya's reign with victories in 2003 and 2005 just after Kenya had won six previous editions.

Never mind he's Kenyan, anyway.

However, for the first time ever, Kenya's dominance looks threatened after only Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto won his semi-final race on Sunday at the London World Championships.

Ezekiel Kemboi, who is seeking a record fifth successive World title, and the 2015 Diamond League Series winner Jairus Birech, who is garnering for his maiden world medal, had to wait for the overall classification so as to qualify for Tuesday's final.

It was a disastrous show from 2007 world champion Brimin Kipruto, who failed to make the final.

But that doesn't remove the shine from his brilliant career that has spanned almost two and a half decades!

Nonetheless, Kenya's hopes of a podium sweep still remain very much alive, though the biggest question here is, will the country achieve its fourth podium sweep with Kemboi and Birech's forms in question?

What about Conseslus' ankle having showed some slight pain during the semis ahead of the grand finale?

American Evan Jager, the Olympic silver medallist, and Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali sounded a warning to Kenyans with victories in their respective semis while 2011 and 2013 World bronze medallist Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad, who also won silver medals from 2008 and 2012 London Olympics, also announced his return to finish second behind Elbakkali.

CONSESLUS SCARE

Conseslus won his semi-final in 8:23.80 with Kemboi and Birech qualifying among the best losers after finishing fourth and fifth in the first and second semi-finals respectively.

"I took is easy to qualify but I had a problem with my right angle, which I hope will be fine come the final on Tuesday," said Conseslus, who is eying victory after finishing second in 2013 in Moscow and 2015 in Beijing.

"I hope the physio will work on my ankle for a speedy recovery," added Conseslus, who expressed caution against Jager and Elbakkali.

Conseslus also singled out Mekhissi-Benabbad as a possible threat. Elbakkali and Jager won the first and second semi-finals in 8:22.60 and 8:20.36 where Birech and Kemboi settled fourth and fifth in 8:23.84 and 8:20.61 respectively.

"They look strong but there is no way we shall let the title go. Kemboi handed the button to me at the Rio Olympic Games last year and I will do whatever is needed to protect that," he said.

Kemboi said he will plan for the finals with his teammates Conseslus and Birech.

"I really didn't want to push after I looked at the time, which was pretty fast. I knew I would still qualify," said Kemboi, who is targeting a record fifth consecutive title.

"Our rivals are in great shape hence we can't underrate them. But we shall craft a plan for them," said Kemboi.

"It was just a terrible race but I am glad to sneak through," said Birech, who blamed Ethiopian Getnet Wale, who finished third in heir heat for cutting cross his path whenever he charged ahead.

"He really got into my nerves and ruined my race," he said.