Kenya: Have Faith, Assures Chepng'etich Ahead of 1500m Final

London — OOlympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepng'etich takes a third successive stab at the world title in her speciality on Monday, hoping to crack it this time round and grab the first World Championships medal for Kenya in the race.

A thriller beckons as Chepng'etich hopes to ward off an expected challenge from world 1,500m champion Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia, South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya and world 1,500 leader Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands for her maiden world title.

The Kenyan faces a field is rich in depth with at least six athletes having run sub four minutes this season led by Hassan, who boasts of three fastest times this season.

Her best of 3:56.14 came in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Chepng'etich made her debut at the World Championships in 2013 in Moscow where she finished fifth, a year after graduating to senior level with a first round show at the 2012 London Olympics. The 23-year-old took one step closer to upgrading her 2015 Beijing World silver medal to gold after winning the first semi-final in 4:03.54.

"I know I am the target, coming off Rio Olympics but I have prepared well for the battle. Bring it on whether slow or fast," said Chepng'etich, the 2011 World Youth and 2012 World Junior 1,500m champion.

"I fear nobody but God and when you train hard you win easily... I hope to do that."

Dibaba, the defending champion and world record-holder, had to bank on non-automatic qualifying spot to reach the final after she finished sixth in the semi-final that Chepng'etich won.

Cheng'etich is the second fastest in the field this season with her 3:57.51 from second place finish in Paris where Hassan won in 3:57.10. Dibaba comes in next with 3:57.82 from Laussane.

With Chepng'etich beating Dibaba, Semenya and Laura Muir of Britain in the semi-finals, it now leaves her to plan revenge against Hassan, who looked stronger to win the other semi-final in 4:05.77 followed by Sweden's 2014 European champion Meraf Bahta 4:04.04.

Poland's Angelika Chichocka, who won the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat, and Germany's Hanna Klein bagged the other two automatic qualifying spots with 4:03.96 and 4:04.45 respectively.

Also to look out for in the final is the US champion Jenny Simpson, who came through strongly on the home straight to take third spot in Hassan's semi.

Simpson aims to win her third world 1500m medal after her gold in 2011 and silver in 2013.