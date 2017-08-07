Rwanda: Injured Nyirarukundo Finishes 25th At IAAF World Championships

Saturday

Women's 10,000 metres

1. Almaz Ayana (Eth) 30:16.32

2. Tirunesh Dibaba (Eth) 31:02.69

3. Agnes Jebet Tirop (Ken) 31:03.50

25. Salome Nyirarukundo (Rwa) 32:45.95

Rwanda's Salome Nyirarukundo finished in a disappointing 25th position in the women's 10,000 meters on Saturday night at the ongoing 16th IAAF World Championships in London, England.

The 20-year old posted 32 minutes, 45 seconds and 95 microseconds, a whole two minutes, 29 seconds and 66 microseconds behind gold medal winner Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia.

Nyirarukundo, Rwanda's sole representative at the Games in London, had mild flu days leading up to the showdown against the world's best.

She looked unwell before the race started but said she'll not pull out without trying. Saturday'sperformance was one of her worst in one and half years.

Visibly weak, Nyirarukundo persevered until the end and when she crossed the finish line, she had to be attended to by the medics and was immediately taken for emergency care.

News from the initial test showed that Nyirarukundo had suffered a chin splint tibia and could be out of action for at least five weeks.

The race attracted 32 athletes and was comfortably won by the reigning Olympic champion Almaz, who was followed by compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba (31:02.69), while Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop took bronze in 31:03.50.

Two runners, Sarah Lahti of Sweden and Jess Martin of Great Britain did not finish the race.

