Rwanda/Burundi: Burundian Forward Bimenyimana Completes Rayon Sports Transfer

Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports have completed the signing of Burundian international Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, from Vital'O, on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old forward arrived in Kigali on Friday and took part in a pre-season warm-up match against a select side at Mumena Stadium where Olivier Karekezi's team won 3-0.

Rwanda international Gilbert Mugisha, who recently joined the Blues from Pépinière FC, netted the first goal with Djabel Manishimwe adding a second before Bimenyimana introduced himself with a third.

Rayon Sports travel to Tanzania on Monday (today) for the second pre-season friendly against Simba SC, which will be played on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on the occasion of the Tanzanian club's 81st anniversary.

The game will give new coach Karekezi a good opportunity to have a clear assessment of his team.

Rayon have been quite busy in the transfer market, signing left-back Eric Rutanga from APR FC; right-back Saddam Nyandwi (Espoir; forward Yussuf Habimana, from Mukura Victory Sports; APR academy product Moise Niyigena; and striker Mugisha from relegated Pepiniere FC.

The champions are also giving trials to Ally Niyonzima, Faustin Usengimana, Innocent 'Di Maria' Habyarimana and Djamar Mwiseneza with a view to sign them.

Niyonzima went for trials in Zambia with Zanaco FC and Nkana FC but failed to impress and has since returned to Rayon Sports, who had reportedly signed him in July, from Mukura VS. Mukura have however refute those reports, insisting the Rwanda international is still their player.

In Dar es Salaam, Rayon Sports are also weighing up the possibility of playing against Azam FC and newly promoted Tanzanian Premier League side Singinda United.

Rayon Sports will kick off their title defence against AS Kigali on September 29. The Blues will represent Rwanda in the next year's CAF Champions League.

