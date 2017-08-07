6 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC and Vote of Conscience - an Oxymoron?

analysis By Brij Maharaj

On 8tAugust 2017, President Jacob Zuma and his Cabinet might face their eighth Parliamentary vote of no confidence. Regardless of the hype about whether this will be by secret or public ballot, this is likely to be a non-event in the South African Parliament as the majority of the democratically elected, spineless MPs, paid by taxpayers, will refuse to do the right thing and act in the best interests of the country, which they were sworn to: "I ... swear (or solemnly affirm) that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the Republic, and I solemnly promise to perform my functions as a member of the National Assembly ... to the best of my ability. So help me God".

As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng emphasised, there is no constitutional reference to "loyalty to a political party ... Central to the freedom 'to follow the dictates of personal conscience' is the oath of office". A conscience (or "inner voice") vote allows MPs to act independently, according to the dictates of their morality, without being forced to toe the party line.

Mogoeng emphasised the severity of...

