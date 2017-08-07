7 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - Zuma's Gravity Pull, or What Remains of It

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The nation, or the urban middle-class part of it, appears to be getting itself into a frenzy ahead of Tuesday's no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma. This is despite there being strong evidence, masked by all of the noise, that Zuma will still speak on Women's Day as the president of the country. However, the fact that he is in this position, and that people believe his position is at risk, is another indication that he is on the back foot. Based on what we can see, he is finding it difficult to act with agency. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is probably enjoying this moment more than she's letting on. Despite her comment to the Sunday Times that "you don't wish to be me, it's a difficult place to be", she is in a seat of power. At the moment she appears strong and in control, and is able to command attention. For a person who still professes to have presidential aspirations of her own, this is a pretty comfortable position to be in. She would be mad to announce a decision before she absolutely has to, and give up that position of power.

But,...

South Africa

#UniteBehind Coalition Marches Against Zuma

The #UniteBehind coalition will take to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon to apply pressure on MPs to vote… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.