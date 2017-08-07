South Africa: Analysis - Zuma's Gravity Pull, or What Remains of It

analysis

The nation, or the urban middle-class part of it, appears to be getting itself into a frenzy ahead of Tuesday's no confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma. This is despite there being strong evidence, masked by all of the noise, that Zuma will still speak on Women's Day as the president of the country. However, the fact that he is in this position, and that people believe his position is at risk, is another indication that he is on the back foot. Based on what we can see, he is finding it difficult to act with agency. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is probably enjoying this moment more than she's letting on. Despite her comment to the Sunday Times that "you don't wish to be me, it's a difficult place to be", she is in a seat of power. At the moment she appears strong and in control, and is able to command attention. For a person who still professes to have presidential aspirations of her own, this is a pretty comfortable position to be in. She would be mad to announce a decision before she absolutely has to, and give up that position of power.

But,...