South Africa: Intruder Steals Computer Monitor, Ransacks Office in Parliament

Parliament confirmed on Saturday morning that an intruder had broken into the seemingly secure precinct late last month, making off with a computer keyboard and monitor after ransacking an office. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the break-in occurred on the morning of Monday July 31 in an office in the National Council of Provinces building, which overlooks Government Avenue.

CCTV footage showed that the unknown intruder entered the locked office by breaking a window.

"A closed shutter on the window was opened, the glass of the window was broken to enable entry to the office and the shutter was closed again when the intruder left at around 01:53 on 31 July," he said in a statement.

Documents stored in filing cabinets were found scattered over the office's floor when it was unlocked the next day.

Mothapo did not say whose office was broken into, or if any sensitive or important documents were missing.

"Parliament is confident that the SAPS and other relevant state agencies will resolve this incident promptly and will revise measures currently in place so that similar breaches of the security of this nature do not recur," he said.

Saps had not yet responded to a request for comment at time of publication.

The break-in is latest in a string of incidents this year where official government institutions had been the targeted by robbers.

In March, more than a dozen computers were stolen from the human resources unit of the office of the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in Midrand, Johannesburg.

In April the SABC's Parliamentary offices were broken into and laptops stolen, although police found no evidence of forced entry.

Then, in early July computers were stolen from the Hawks headquarters in Pretoria. At the time Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said no dockets were taken.

