South Africa: A Moment in History - Voices Raised in Unison in Support of Motion of No Confidence

analysis

In 100 years' time a young South African researching our history will come upon a trove of material documenting what is about to go down in the country in the next few days. In the archive will be a roll call and a public record of those who spoke out, those who supported the current ANC leadership as embodied in President Jacob Zuma and his cronies, and those who chose to remain silent. No matter whether the vote is secret, open or happens at all, the lines have been drawn, hands have been shown. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The 101 ANC Stalwarts - as they have become known - including all the survivors of the Rivonia Treason Trial, between them, have a rich and deep institutional memory.

These are all veterans who have been nourished by the party that is today a hollowed-out shattered shell of what it once was. On Sunday they penned an open letter to ANC MPs on the eve of the Motion of No Confidence debate in President Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday - the party's "moment of truth", they say.

The letter is heavy with the weight of the history the stalwarts understand will burden the...