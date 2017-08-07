Nigeria: PDP Threatens Legal Action Against Kano Speaker

Abuja — The national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday threatened legal action against the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, for allegedly disobeying a Supreme Court order to swear in a PDP lawmaker 26 days after it was given.

The opposition party noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had complied with the judgment by issuing a certificate to their candidate and described the disobedience of the state speaker as a barbaric display of power and impunity.

According to the statement by the party's spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the Supreme Court had on 12th July, 12 ordered Alhaji Hayatu Musa Dorawar Sallau to Vacate the Seat of the Kura/Garun Mallam Constituency in the kano State House of Assembly.

The party added that the apex court subsequently order INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sallau immediately and issue same to the Runner-up in the election, Mr Abdullahi Mohamed, a PDP candidate.

Adeyeye noted that the Speaker or the Clerk of the House of Assembly (whichever is applicable) was also ordered to Swear in the Runner-up.

The party spokesman said "From the Judgement of the Supreme Court, it is clear that the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly is under compelling obligation to swear in Abdullahi Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without any delay.

"However 26 days after the Judgement, and more than two weeks after the Issuance of the Certificate of Return by INEC, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly is yet to comply with the clear Judgement of the Supreme Court. In a lawless and barbaric display of power and impunity for which the APC has become well known, the Speaker has blatantly refused to swear in our Candidate.

"We call on the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of the Federation and all well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly to obey the Rule of Law and to perform his constitutional duty by swearing in Mr Abdullahi Mohamed without further delay.