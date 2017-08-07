South Africa: What Would Sol Plaatje and Others Have Done Today?

analysis

It's easy when looking at the tired, tawdry ANC of today - bereft of leadership and ethics - to forget its history and its intellectual roots. Some mockingly refer to the "uneducated" Jacob Zuma and use easy analysis to discard the ANC's history. Its founders were individuals who understood the power of engagement and of ideas, even when the ANC was divided and its own internal politics fraught. The same cannot be said of the current leadership.

The diary of Sol T Plaatje, written between 1899 and 1900, makes for fascinating reading. It is the only account by a black person of the Siege of Mafeking that took place during the South African War of 1899-1902. Plaatje's formal schooling was limited yet he excelled at the then civil service examinations and on the eve of the war he was sent to Mafeking and during the siege acted as a court interpreter.

An account of his life tells us that he was drawn to journalism and established the first Setswana-English weekly newspaper in 1901. He spoke at least eight languages and is considered one of South Africa's great public intellectuals. It was Plaatje's 1916 Native life in South Africa that provided...