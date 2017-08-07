South Africa: Agricultural Show Promotes Emerging Farmers in SADC

The 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show in Zambia provided an opportunity to promote the agricultural sector mostly the products of emerging farmers from Zambia and the SADC region.

President Jacob Zuma officially opened the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show, as a guest of honour, at the invitation of President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

"This annual show provided us with a great opportunity for promoting co-operation and economic integration that will benefit the whole Southern African Development Community (SADC) region particularly in the critical sector of agriculture, the primary source of our economies and sustenance. The visit also afforded us a conducive and a sustainable environment for economic exchanges between our two countries as well as for our SADC region," President Zuma said.

He said the show contributes immensely to promoting agriculture in the region.

"Agriculture is the bedrock of the economy of the SADC region as a whole. The performance of agriculture has a strong influence on food security, economic growth and stability of the SADC region. As such, the focus on agriculture remains high on the priority list and is of critical importance," he said.

President Zuma said the annual show, which was held under the theme, "The Promotion of a Green Economy," was of great significance to both South Africa and Zambia and provided an appropriate occasion to promote the agricultural sector mostly the products of the emerging farmers not only from Zambia but the SADC region and the continent as a whole.

During his visit President Zuma held bilateral talks with President Lungu where the two Heads of State discussed various issues of mutual concern including expanding the areas of cooperation to include the political, economic, security and cultural fields.

The Presidency said South Africa and Zambia continue to have good bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

During his visit, President Zuma also visited the founding President of independent Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his home in Lusaka.

The 93-year-old Zambian statesman was discharged from hospital recently.

"I was pleased to see our father and the icon of the African liberation struggle, President Kenneth Kaunda, in good spirits and shape. I extended, on behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, wishes for good health and many more years of a peaceful and enjoyable retirement," the President said.

President Zuma was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.

The President returned to Tshwane on Saturday evening.