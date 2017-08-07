South Africa: Coligny Case Postponed for Final Investigations

The case against two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny, North West, was postponed for final investigations in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, made a five minute appearance before court on Monday morning.

A handful community members gathered outside the court ahead of proceedings. Some police vehicles were also parked on the premises of the court.

State prosecutor Stephen Fritz told the court that he had met with the investigating officer and was told that there was still certain investigations which needed to be concluded before the matter could move forward.

Fritz asked for the matter to be postponed to October 6 in order for police to complete their investigation.

Disgruntled supporters

Frederik van Tonder, for the two accused, asked that this be the final postponement.

At the last court appearance the matter was postponed for the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to prosecute, or if the case should be transferred to a regional court or High Court.

However, on Monday, Magistrate Wikus van Loggerenberg told the court that the DPP was not in a position to make that decision yet pending the incomplete investigation.

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters who were waiting outside the court seemed to be disgruntled by news of the postponement and began singing: "Kill the boer, the farmer".

Doorwaard and Schutte allegedly caught Matlhomola Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off.

Some residents claim he was killed because he was black. His death sparked protests in the area which saw a number of houses and business burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

