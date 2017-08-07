5 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Visits First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: Obasanjo Says Zambia's Peace Will be Achieved Through Dialogue
press release

President Jacob Zuma has this morning, 05 August 2017, visited the first President of the Republic of Zambia after independence, Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his home in Lusaka.

The 93-year old Zambian statesman was released from hospital recently.

President Zuma found President Kaunda in good spirits and expressed his wishes for good health and many more years of a peaceful and enjoyable retirement for this highly regarded selfless freedom fighter and humanist who made Zambia the home of thousands of South African exiles during the struggle against apartheid.

President Zuma is on a Working Visit to the Republic of Zambia, where he will officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a Guest of Honour, at the invitation of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

This show is organised under the theme 'The Promotion of a Green Economy'.

Issued by: The Presidency

More on This

President Jacob Zuma Concludes His Working Visit to Zambia

President Jacob Zuma has concluded his successful Working Visit to the Republic of Zambia where he officially opened the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.