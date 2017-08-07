South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Visits First President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda

press release

President Jacob Zuma has this morning, 05 August 2017, visited the first President of the Republic of Zambia after independence, Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his home in Lusaka.

The 93-year old Zambian statesman was released from hospital recently.

President Zuma found President Kaunda in good spirits and expressed his wishes for good health and many more years of a peaceful and enjoyable retirement for this highly regarded selfless freedom fighter and humanist who made Zambia the home of thousands of South African exiles during the struggle against apartheid.

President Zuma is on a Working Visit to the Republic of Zambia, where he will officially open the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a Guest of Honour, at the invitation of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

This show is organised under the theme 'The Promotion of a Green Economy'.

