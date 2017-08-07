South Africa: Asa Happy With Long Jump Medals and Hopes for More

Athletics South Africa has welcomed the two medals won by Team South Africa on Saturday in the long jump at the IAAF World Championships in London, England.

Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai grabbed gold and bronze medals, respectively to put the Rainbow Nation's foot forward in the global contest for decorations.

Aleck Skhosana, the president of ASA said that together and his board, they are proud of what they have achieved so far.

"Congratulations to Luvo and Ruswahl for their outstanding personal achievements and putting South Africa on the map as lead players in the event. They are on top of the world and no one can take it away it from them.

"We also applaud the work put in by their respective coaches and Team SA support teams for all work done to make the environment possible for the athletes to achieve what they have.

"We also recognise the spirited performances of most of the athletes to keep the flag flying high, but in competition anything can happen. We are obviously hoping that athletes who are still in competition will contest fiercely to reach podium positions because what we are celebrating is not enough. Good luck to all remaining athletes," Skhosana said.

On Monday from 19:30, Team SA sees Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine and Clarence Munyai in the 200m Men heats, while at 20:30 Wenda Nel contests 400m Hurdles Women heats and at 22:50, Caster Semenya battles for a podium place in the final of 1 500m Women.

