7 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Assault Allegations Against Deputy Minister Must Be Taken Seriously - Mbalula

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says an alleged assault by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana must be taken very seriously.

Mbalula's office on Monday confirmed that a case had been opened, after an alleged assault took place against a woman at 04:00 on Sunday morning at a Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg.

"Minister Mbalula takes these allegations very serious," ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said in a statement of the "disturbing allegations".

"Protection of women and vulnerable groups are a number one priority of the Police Ministry. Minister Mbalula maintains that victims of abuse and gender based violence who go to the SAPS stations with cases of assault must be treated as genuine victims."

Mbalula expected the victim to be treated with respect and dignity, and that police would proactively give feedback to the victim, he said.

"Women deserve love and protection from all of us. The police must be given space to investigate this case without fear or favour, no one is above the law irrespective of their position in society," Mbalula said.

The deputy minister's office could not be reached for comment on Sunday night and early on Monday morning by News24.

A social media post shows images of the injuries Mandisa Duma suffered after the assault.

Another post by SABC reporter Lumko Jimlongo said the incident occurred when the woman allegedly called Manana "gay", while another said the incident occurred during a debate in Cubana over African National Congress leadership.

The ANC said in a statement that it had noted the accusations against Manana with disappointment, saying such behaviour was unacceptable.

The Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, said it was shocked and angry to learn about the alleged assault.

"We condemn this act in the strongest terms. In our country which is plagued by unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence, this behaviour only seeks to normalise and perpetuate violence against women," DA MP Hlomela Bucwa said on Monday.

"While we welcome that a criminal case has been opened against him, this is simply not enough."

She said Manana must immediately apologise and resign from his post, saying he was "unsuited to hold it".

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has also expressed "disgust" over the alleged violent assault on the two women by Manana.

"It is appalling that less than a week into the month when South Africans are focussing on the problems facing women and in particular the violent attacks which they suffer on a daily basis, such a brutal crime should have been committed at all," SAFTU said in its statement.

"But far worse that it should have been perpetrated by a government minister, an elected representative of the people."

The federation further insisted on Manana's immediate suspension. "Government ministers should be held to the highest possible standards of conduct, and if its leaders fall to come down heavily on a minister, especially one responsible for higher education, who commits such a heinous crime, the government will have forfeited any credibility and it talk of women's rights will be exposed as empty rhetoric."

Source: News24

South Africa

#UniteBehind Coalition Marches Against Zuma

The #UniteBehind coalition will take to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon to apply pressure on MPs to vote… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.