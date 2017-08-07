5 August 2017

Government of South Africa

President Jabob Zuma Declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for Struggle Activist Irene Mutsilamutsila

President Zuma declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for struggle activist, Ms Mutsila

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for struggle activist and former Member of Parliament, Ms Irene Mutsila, who passed away on 29 July 2017.

"Ms Mutsila, the former Executive Mayor of Vhembe District in the Limpopo Province, will be remembered for her immense contribution she made during the liberation struggle and in the development of a democratic South Africa," said President Zuma.

Ms Mutsila served as a Member of Parliament in various parliamentary portfolio committees and as an Executive Mayor of Vhembe District in the Limpopo Province.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mutsila family, relatives and her political home, the African National Congress. May her soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

The President has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in Limpopo Province on Saturday, 05 August 2017, the day of the funeral.

