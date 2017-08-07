South Africa: Cook to Captain Lions in All Formats

The Highveld Lions Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Cook as captain to the team in all formats for the coming season.

Cook, who has been in a leadership role with the team for the past three seasons, will be a permanent member of the travelling squad in the T20, One-Day Cup and Sunfoil Series squads.

Dr Oupa Nkagisang, Chairperson of the Board, believes that Cook will provide the stability in leadership that will serve as the foundation for the team's aim to dominate the domestic cricket season.

"We have been impressed with the manner in which Stephen has been able to head up the team in a manner that is aligned to our brand and is themed with discipline, diligence and a fighting spirit," said Nkagisang.

"We are clear in our goal to improve on the performance of last season and to put the loss of experienced players behind us.

"On paper we have a talented squad that can go head to head with the best out there and we are relying on Stephen and the coaching squad to ensure that the performance on the field resembles that as well."

Lions head coach Geoffrey Toyana echoed Nkagisang sentiments on Cook.

"Stephen has a calm demeanour that is supported by sound cricket and people knowledge. He relies on his senior players for input and plays to each players' strengths. He is still the right man for the job."

Having served as captain for the past few seasons, Cook is clear on his goal.

"Having tasted success and held the silverware, anything less than that simply will not do. We have had time to recover from the movement of players and just seeing the incredible players coming through our ranks, the time is right for us to execute our skills and be a formidable opponent."

The Board will make an announcement on the appointment of vice-captain at a later stage.

Source: Sport24